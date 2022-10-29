Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 159.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

