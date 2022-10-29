Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 92,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 12,643,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

