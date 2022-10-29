Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

