Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.60.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

