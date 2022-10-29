Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.35.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
