Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

