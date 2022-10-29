Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9 %

Oracle stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

