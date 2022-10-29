Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,896 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

HST stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

