Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.95 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,320,000 after buying an additional 771,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.