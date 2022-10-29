Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 70.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.22. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.54.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

