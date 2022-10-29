Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,038 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Retail Properties worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NNN stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.