Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,038 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Retail Properties worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NNN stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

