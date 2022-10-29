Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,114 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,114 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

