Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 2.5 %

T opened at $18.48 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

