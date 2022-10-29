Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.