Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.28% of NetApp worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 2.9 %

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

