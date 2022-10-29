Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LBRDK traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. 2,108,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,051. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

