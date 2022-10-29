Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $35.67 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,035 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 7,750,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $77.61.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

