Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $63.53 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for about 3.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.70% of Allison Transmission worth $63,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 769,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 73.91%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

