Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,003. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

