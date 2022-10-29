Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 85.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

