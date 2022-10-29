Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.