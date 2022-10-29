SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 9,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.58. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 2,406.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

