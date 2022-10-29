ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $520.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $510.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.61.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 424.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.22. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $12,856,570. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

