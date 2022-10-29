Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 23,977 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,977 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 109,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

