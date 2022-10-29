Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,025 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of IART opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

