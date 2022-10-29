Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 177,163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

