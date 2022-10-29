Seven Eight Capital LP Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,414 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

