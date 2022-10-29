Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $373,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.59 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

