Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $417,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $466,678.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,207.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,981 shares of company stock worth $9,491,705. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

