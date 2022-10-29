Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $424,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

