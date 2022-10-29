Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $456,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

