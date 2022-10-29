Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $456,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.