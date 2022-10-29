Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,384 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $430.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

