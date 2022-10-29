Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

