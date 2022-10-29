Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 11,365 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

