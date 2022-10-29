Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.58

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 293580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Shawcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.62. The stock has a market cap of C$686.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

