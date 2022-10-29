Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

