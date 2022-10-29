Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,418.50 ($29.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £173.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,300.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,230.71. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

