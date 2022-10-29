Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 19th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

