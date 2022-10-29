Shentu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $73.15 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.24 or 0.32050311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,873,311 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

