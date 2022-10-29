Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues Earnings Results

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Shin-Etsu Chemical updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.10 EPS.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.