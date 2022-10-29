Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues Earnings Results

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Shin-Etsu Chemical updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.10 EPS.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

