Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 48,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,189,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,378,332. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Shopify by 163.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

