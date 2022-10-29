Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Victoria Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £9.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.87.

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

