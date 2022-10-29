Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Grows By 22.0%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 3,674,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

3SBio Price Performance

TRSBF stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. 3SBio has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $0.80.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

