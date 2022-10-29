Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Rises By 13.9%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 629,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 53.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $405,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

