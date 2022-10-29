Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Grows By 63.9%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

