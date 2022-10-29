Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Decreases By 28.2%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

