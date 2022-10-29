Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Increases By 27.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $243.34. 927,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $545.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.97.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.