Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Increases By 27.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $243.34. 927,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $545.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.97.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.