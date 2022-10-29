Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Increases By 29.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 300.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $76.85 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

