Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 53.8%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BESIY stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

