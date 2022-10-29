Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 13.4%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

